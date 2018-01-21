Four New Dead In Recent Herdsmen Attack In Numan

A herdsmen attack on Kikon at midnight has left four people feared dead. The herdsmen attacked the Numan community at around 1am on Sunday, killing 2 men and 2 women and setting the entire village on fire. SP Othman Abubakar, the Adamawa state Police Public Relations Officer verified the attack and confirmed the 4 killed. […]

The post Four New Dead In Recent Herdsmen Attack In Numan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

