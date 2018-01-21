 Four New Dead In Recent Herdsmen Attack In Numan | Nigeria Today
Four New Dead In Recent Herdsmen Attack In Numan

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A herdsmen attack on Kikon at midnight has left four people feared dead. The herdsmen attacked the Numan community at around 1am on Sunday, killing 2 men and 2 women and setting the entire village on fire. SP Othman Abubakar, the Adamawa state Police Public Relations Officer verified the attack and confirmed the 4 killed. […]

The post Four New Dead In Recent Herdsmen Attack In Numan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

