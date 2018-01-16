 Four years and one caliphate later, IS claims Idlib comeback – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Four years and one caliphate later, IS claims Idlib comeback – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Four years and one caliphate later, IS claims Idlib comeback
Vanguard
The Islamic State group has been roundly defeated across much of Syria — which made it all the more surprising when it announced an official comeback in the country's northwest last week. ISIS fighters. Syrian regime troops are currently waging a
In one Kurdish-run Syrian city, alleged killings spark strikeSyria Direct
Washington Fortifies 'East Euphrates Border'… Ankara WorriedAsharq Al-awsat English

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.