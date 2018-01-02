 Fr. Rosica: Christmas is a time of rejoicing – The Catholic Register | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fr. Rosica: Christmas is a time of rejoicing – The Catholic Register

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Fr. Rosica: Christmas is a time of rejoicing
The Catholic Register
The music, the candles, our churches and places of worship bathed in light. Our Scripture readings are filled with powerful symbols and images of something entirely new happening for the whole world. The wonderful Infancy narratives of the Gospels
Christmas is the 'vacation'Kaplan Herald
LETTERS: Why take Christ out of Christmas?Burnaby Now

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.