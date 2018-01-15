France suspends referee indefinitely for kicking player – Vanguard
Vanguard
France suspends referee indefinitely for kicking player
The referee who kicked a player during a French Ligue 1 game and then sent him off has been suspended “until further notice”, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Monday. Tony Chapron kicked Diego Carlos of Nantes towards the end of Sunday's …
