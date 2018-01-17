France would ‘look with kindess’ on UK Brexit change of mind: Macron adviser

France would “look with kindness” on a decision by Britain to reverse the course of Brexit and remain in the European Union, an adviser to President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

Asked about the idea of a second EU referendum in Britain, the adviser said: ”If tomorrow, or the day after, the UK decided to change its mind, it’s clear that we would look at this with kindness.

“It’s not up to us to say if the UK wants to change its mind.”

Newsmen report that on Dec. 15, 2017, EU leaders ruled that sufficient progress had been made in the first phase of Brexit talks, allowing negotiations to move on to discussions about Britain’s future outside the bloc.

While some questions over the three opening issues that have so far dominated the negotiations still remain, a joint proposal from the UK and the European commission to move the talks on has been accepted.

The president of the European council, Donald Tusk, tweeted: “EU leaders agree to move on to the second phase of #Brexit talks. Congratulations PM @theresa_may.”

The leaders have also adopted a set of guidelines spelling out their terms for a transition period, and a rough timetable for the next few months.

Initially, the second phase of Brexit talks will be dominated by discussions over the transition period, under which the UK will continue to abide by EU law for roughly two years, but not have a role in any decision-making institutions.

EU leaders agree to move to second-stage Brexit talks as it happened Theresa May has been given three months to get agreement within the cabinet on the UK

government’s vision of a future trade deal, after which substantive talks on the future relationship will begin.

In response to the development, the prime minister tweeted: “Thank you to Presidents @JunckerEU and @donaldtusk.

Today is an important step on the road to delivering a smooth and orderly Brexit and forging our deep and special future partnership.”

The Brexit secretary, David Davis, tweeted: “Today is a good day for Brexit and an important step for Britain.

“Thanks to hard work and determination, we have reached an important milestone and have achieved #sufficientprogress.

“There is still lots of work to come but we are ready for the next stage.”

Newsmen report that negotiators from the UK government and the commission have spent nine months wrangling over the opening issues in the negotiations: the rights of of the 4.2 million UK and European citizens who have made lives in each other’s territories; the divorce bill; and the thorny issue of how to avoid a hard border with Ireland once the UK leaves the bloc.

NAN

The post France would ‘look with kindess’ on UK Brexit change of mind: Macron adviser appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

