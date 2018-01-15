Fraud: Court Jails 2 Men 20 Years In Borno.

The Borno state High court no 13 sitting in Maiduguri has sentenced two men to 20 years improsonment for Fraud. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Maiduguri Zonal Office, Monday, secured the conviction of Prince Philip Power and Attah Adoga on a-two count charge for the offences of Conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence […]

The post Fraud: Court Jails 2 Men 20 Years In Borno. appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

