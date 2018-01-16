Fraudsters Impersonate Governor Ambode, Attempt To Defraud Lagos State Government

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday arraigned two suspects for attempting to defraud the State Government of N50million by cloning the official line of the State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

The two suspects – Rilwanu Jamiu and Balogun Oyewole were arraigned before Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya of the Lagos High Court in Igbosere on three-count charge bordering on the alleged crime. They were charged with possession of fraudulent document, impersonation and attempt to commit felony. The Accountant General of Lagos State, Mrs Abimbola Shukurat Umar testified in court and revealed how she received a text message from the suspects on February 10, 2016, purportedly from Governor Ambode directing her to transfer the sum of N50million to a designated Keystone Bank account.

Umar, who was led in evidence by the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adenijii Kazeem, explained that she found the message suspicious and highly irregular. This prompted her to bring the message to the Governor’s attention, who ordered the immediate investigation of the matter. The investigation was conducted by the Department of State Security (DSS) and led to the eventual arrest of the defendants, who were subsequently charged before the court.

The prosecution also called Mr Wale Odu, Director of DSS, Lagos State Command, to give evidence in the matter. In his testimony, Odu confirmed that the investigation leading to the arrest of the defendants was conducted by his team.