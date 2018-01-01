FRC Rule 2(c): Court sets aside qualification of audit committee chairman – Vanguard
|
FRC Rule 2(c): Court sets aside qualification of audit committee chairman
Vanguard
A FEDERAL high court sitting in Lagos has overruled Financial Reporting Council, FRC, Rule 2(c) that only qualified accountants can be a chairman of the audit committee of a Public Liability Company, Plc. Under SUIT NO FHC/L/ CS/1026/16 before Justice …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!