 FRC Rule 2(c): Court sets aside qualification of audit committee chairman – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FRC Rule 2(c): Court sets aside qualification of audit committee chairman – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

FRC Rule 2(c): Court sets aside qualification of audit committee chairman
Vanguard
A FEDERAL high court sitting in Lagos has overruled Financial Reporting Council, FRC, Rule 2(c) that only qualified accountants can be a chairman of the audit committee of a Public Liability Company, Plc. Under SUIT NO FHC/L/ CS/1026/16 before Justice

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.