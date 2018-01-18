 French Legend Blasts ‘Hypocritical’ #MeToo Movement | Nigeria Today
French Legend Blasts ‘Hypocritical’ #MeToo Movement

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Entertainment

Brigitte Bardot, an acting legend in France attacked the #MeToo movement, labelling it as ‘Hypocritical and Ridiculous”. She also suggested that many of the women involved were just trying to get their 15 minutes of fame. Speaking to French magazine, Paris Match, the 83-year-old who used to be a sex symbol in the 60s, said that “lots of […]

The post French Legend Blasts ‘Hypocritical’ #MeToo Movement appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

