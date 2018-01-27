 French Montana Donated $100K to Uganda and Became Rap’s First-Ever Global Citizen Ambassador – Complex | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French Montana Donated $100K to Uganda and Became Rap’s First-Ever Global Citizen Ambassador – Complex

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Complex

French Montana Donated $100K to Uganda and Became Rap's First-Ever Global Citizen Ambassador
Complex
It seems like French Montana not only has a knack for making hits, but also has a philanthropic side to him too. The Bronx emcee has become rap's first Global Citizen Ambassador for his generous charity to Uganda. French and collaborator Swae Lee
French Montana First Rapper To Be Named Global Citizen AmbassadorHotNewHipHop
French Montana Named Global Citizen Ambassador for His Charity Work in UgandaXXLMAG.COM
French Montana Named Global Citizen Ambassador: 'This Means the Most to Me' [PHOTO]The BoomBox
TMZ.com
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.