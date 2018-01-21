‘Fresh PDP’ dissolves self, embraces Secondus-led PDP – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
'Fresh PDP' dissolves self, embraces Secondus-led PDP
The Nation Newspaper
Members of the 'Fresh PDP' on Saturday willingly dissolved the group after a marathon meeting with some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Led by Chief Olukayode Akindele, the group agreed to drop its decision to create a breakaway …
Fresh PDP Reunites With PDP
2019: 'Fresh PDP' collapses, reunites with PDP
'Fresh PDP' collapses into mainstream PDP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!