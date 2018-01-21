Fresh PDP pledged total allegiance to Secondus

A faction of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Fresh People democratic party has dissolved it house and pledge total allegiance to the PDP.

The spinster group which was formed by some aggrieved members of the PDP after their National elective convention last year was yesterday at a meeting held at the Abuja residence of former national chairman of PDP, Okwesilieze Nwodo declared total support to Uche Secondus led PDP national working committee.

Announcing the decision at the end of the meeting, theNational chairman of the ‘Fresh PDP’, Olukayode Akindele said they were back to help PDP reclaim power at the center.

The Statement reads:

“While today marks the end of Fresh PDP, it brings a PDP that is caring and wants to address issues that may affect it in the primaries.

“We have been having these meetings for a long time. An executive meeting was held at 5am today (Saturday) in the interest of the nation and the party so that we won’t have a parallel NWC come Monday.

“This group has been cancelled. We have surrendered the list to our leaders here and we want to assure gentlemen of the press that this is the best thing that can happen to PDP.

“A lot of people thought our house was divided and was about to cascade down.

“But we want to assure you that by God’s mercy and internal reconciliation capacity of the PDP, the cracks that you noticed has been completely sealed off.

“Today the fresh PDP has collapsed and all its members have reiterated into the mainstream of the PDP.

“We have a united PDP, poised ready to reclaim power.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

