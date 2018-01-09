#FreshersAdvice: Your Complete Guide To South African Universities, Part 2

It’s a new academic year and thousands of undergrads will be registering for their first year at university. It’s a whole other thing, this university experience. There’s no assembly, lecturers have a far more relaxed approach to making sure you do your work (they don’t), and it’s all on you to get familiar with the much larger layout of the land. Issa lot to deal with, so the veterans of the varsity game created #FreshersAdvice and dropped all kinds of wisdom. From dating and partying advice (don’t date a comrade), where to get resources, and safety tips, students from around the country shared life hacks to varsity life.

In part 2 of #FreshersAdvice, The Daily Vox rounds up the five best takeaways for freshers in Gauteng, Limpopo, and North West

Tshwane University of Technology

TUT made a name for itself during the hay-days of Fees Must Fall with lit protests. Naturally, protesting has become a requisite skill for any TUT student.

you can’t be a TUT student and lack basic striking skills #tutFreshersAdvice pic.twitter.com/tSYhfWc6rl — Mphanama Thangeni (@Thangeny) January 5, 2018

There’s Gencor Hall. This name came up a couple of times under TUT’s #FreshersAdvice. This hall is where you’ll experience all facets of varsity life. This is the place where you’ll write tests and exams, where you’ll pass or fail, where you’ll get drunk, and ultimately where you’ll graduate.

At TUT, it’s not just outstanding fee payments that will prevent you from seeing your marks. Unpaid library book fines will also get you blocked. Bring back your library books on time and pay your fines. TUT wants its money!

#TUTFreshersAdvice While other universities are blocking their students for owing a huge sum of money, tut will block you for owing R0.50c at the library and you won’t see your RESULTS. So you better stay woke and return your books on time. — °•SNM•° (@SnoNMtshali) January 5, 2018

University of Johannesburg

With the limited resources in high demand at university, you will have to strategise when and how you can get to them. At UJ though, don’t bother going to the computer lab until 11:00. The Skeem Saam brigade occupies that place until then.

Don’t bother going to the library computers in the morning. The skeem saam brigade occupies that place till around 11am #UJFRESHERSADVICE — Vusumuzi (@Vusi_Vakalisa) January 5, 2018

There are only a few minutes to get to your next class no matter the distance. Knowing the shortcuts can save you the sweat and stress. Have a class in the D labs? Take the lift inside the building to C ring 5 and walk across the bridge.

Take the lift inside the building to C ring 5 and then walk across the bridge that takes you to the D Labs. You’ll know what I mean when you get there. This will save your life #UJFreshersadvice — CORBZITO (@corbzito5) January 5, 2018

It’s recommended that you bring a jacket along to class, even in this January heat. The air conditioners in the lecture halls are set to “white mode” i.e. cold af.

Even when it’s hot bring a jacket , The lecture halls air conditioners are always on white mode #UJFRESHERSADVICE — Tymer (@ThamaMafukata) January 5, 2018

University of Pretoria

The first year at university is one of the toughest. Tuks provides mentors and guidance through all of it for free. Check out @STARSMentorship on Twitter to request to join.

there are mentors at Tuks, request to join @STARSMentorship. They are for free and are provided by the university. You may feel you don’t need one, but 2 months down the line you might regret it. #TuksFreshersAdvice #upfreshersadvice — Yusuf (@Yuesie) January 5, 2018

ClickUP is the student’s intranet where you’ll get your assignments, online assignments, and valuable class notes. They also make important announcements there. Check it regularly.

Visit your ClickUp regularly, we sometimes have Mondays on a Wednesday, so you don’t find yourself in a Chemistry class wenza iBCom. Note: ClickUp is also not a building.#UPFreshersAdvice — Gowishaer (@DaliNtanzi) January 7, 2018

Don’t ever forget your student card if you want to access the library. The security guards there will show you flames.

#UPFreshersAdvice take note, the library security guards take their jobs very seriously. — T.O.G (@tog_universe) January 6, 2018

University of Witwatersrand

During Orientation Week, or O Week, you’ll be told a lot of things. Don’t let the information intimidate you.

At O Week , they’ll tell you to look to the person on your left hand side & that only one of you will graduate. Don’t allow that to intimidate you or freak you out. Uzophuma neDegree wena love. #witsfreshersadvice — Kgosigadi (@AmogelangLefa) January 4, 2018

Of the many places to eat on west campus, don’t go to Zesty Lemon. Very few pockets carry the money for it.

There is a place on west campus called Zesty lemon, it is not for you black child #WitsFreshersAdvice — Buti Malekere (@NgoakoSefoko) January 4, 2018

For those who still don’t know, DON’T RAPE. Read this thread to brush up on signs to look out for about rape culture.

University of Limpopo

UL offers a very helpful and free presentation and assignment assistance at their Reading and Writing Centre (RWC).

RWC (Reading & Writing Centre) ko lapologa they assist with assignments and preparations for presentations for free. #ULfreshersadvice — Vutomi Dambuza (@VeeDambuza) January 10, 2017

If you are in need of extra money and can spare the time, the A Block, B Block, D Block, cafeterias, and computer labs are hiring.

#ULfreshersadvice for extra money, work at computer labs, Dblock, BBlock, ABlock, and cafeterias — KeNgwato wa 1060 (@justiceleshilo) January 10, 2017

To those who’ll be living off campus, be vigilant. If you can, stay by gate two or three. It’s not safe in Mamotintane.

If you will reside offcamp, make sure it’s either gate 2 or 3 it’s not save in Mamotintane #ULfreshersadvice — mahlogedi Dudley (@mahlogedi_D) January 6, 2018

North West University

People at the NWU Vaal campus call the Vaal Triangle Campus (VTC) Potch.

NWU VTC is called Potch in the Vaal… don’t get lost.#NWUFreshersAdvice — Pieces (@Kgalalelo_M) January 5, 2018

AGLE is a compulsory course that teaches academic English. Take it seriously.

#NWUFreshersAdvice Don’t disrespect AGLE, no natter what the seniors say! Attend dear child. — Black (@palesaemely_) January 5, 2018

Those in the know at NWU recommend skipping Friendly and doing your shopping at Spar.

NWU Potch.. Walk past Friendly and go straight to Spar for groceries.. Friendly is a trap#NWUFreshersAdvice — Jollof Over Your Love (@Andile__R) January 5, 2018

