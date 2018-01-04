From Lagos to London! Boiler Room to release Documentary on Wizkid’s Royal Albert Hall performance | Watch Teaser
One of the high points for Nigerian music last year was when superstar Wizkid sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London, becoming the first Male African act to do so. Boiler Room documented the process and will be releasing a full documentary tomorrow, January 5th, 2018. The teaser shows Wizkid praying with his band […]
The post From Lagos to London! Boiler Room to release Documentary on Wizkid's Royal Albert Hall performance | Watch Teaser appeared first on BellaNaija.
