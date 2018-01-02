 From Pretending to be a Man to access Tanzanian Mines to having over 70 Employees, here’s Pili Hussein’s Story | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

From Pretending to be a Man to access Tanzanian Mines to having over 70 Employees, here’s Pili Hussein’s Story

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Pili Hussein was 31 when she fled from her abusive husband’s home to the Mererani mines at the foothills of Mt. Kilimanjaro, she told UN Women. At Mererani, she learned women were not allowed to access the mines. She didn’t know if it was the law that forbade women, or it was the men who did […]

The post From Pretending to be a Man to access Tanzanian Mines to having over 70 Employees, here’s Pili Hussein’s Story appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.