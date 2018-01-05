 FRSC Redeploys ‎109 Personnel | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FRSC Redeploys ‎109 Personnel

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has redeployed 109 personnel as part of efforts to enhance its operational efficiency. According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, who quoted the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying the shakeup was aimed at actualising the 2018 strategic goals of the FRSC in the National […]

The post FRSC Redeploys ‎109 Personnel appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.