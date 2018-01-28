FRSC warns against carrying petrol in vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists against carrying petrol in their attempt to beat fuel scarcity during travels. Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun. Oladele said that the advice was to guard against fire outbreak, lost of lives and property.

