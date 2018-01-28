 FRSC warns against carrying petrol in vehicles | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FRSC warns against carrying petrol in vehicles

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists against carrying petrol in their attempt to beat fuel scarcity during travels. Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun. Oladele said that the advice was to guard against fire outbreak, lost of lives and property.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.