Fuel crisis: NANS sets up c’ttee on distribution, pricing, sales – The Punch

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday called on Nigerians not to pay more than the official pump price of premium motor spirit (petrol) fixed at N145 per litre. The association also set up a committee to monitor compliance on the …
