Fuel Crisis: NSCDC Discovers Mini Black Market Depot Besides NNPC Mega Station In Kaduna

In what appears to be a major breakthrough of activities of fuel saboteurs, the men of the Nigerian Security and civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kaduna command Sunday discovered a mini fuel black marketers depot beside the NNPC mega station located in Mando road, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state. According to the Coomandant, Alhaji […]

The post Fuel Crisis: NSCDC Discovers Mini Black Market Depot Besides NNPC Mega Station In Kaduna appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

