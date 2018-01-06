Fuel price hike will be criminal and inhuman, PDP tells FG

The People Democratic party (PDP) on Friday told the federal government to resist from their thoughts of hiking fuel price, saying such will not only be criminal but also inhuman.

In a statement on Friday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the drama surrounding the Fuel crisis had revealed the true intentions and plans of the APC lead federal government to bring untold hardship on Nigeria.

The party advised Nigerians to resist any attempt by the federal government to increase the pump price of fuel and wondered why APC cannot for once consider the interest of all Nigerians.

“Any increase in fuel pump price would be an indirect tax on Nigerians to fund APC interests and considering the pains Nigerians have suffered under this inept and unfeeling Government, this intended hike will be callous” The statement reads

“It is now clear to all that this APC- controlled government will never act in the interest of Nigerians. All the actions and policies of APC, in their close to three years in office, have been targeted against Nigerians and there are no signals that they will change.

“We therefore urge Nigerians to reject this plot to raise the prices of petroleum products even as they gear towards using the next election to end the misrule of the APC.” The statement added

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

