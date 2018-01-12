 Fuel queues return | Nigeria Today
Fuel queues return

Posted on Jan 12, 2018

NIGERIAN National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, on Thursday in Abuja urged motorists not to engage in panic buying of any petroleum products. A statement by the NNPC spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, assured motorists that the corporation had a robust stock of petrol. According to the statement, the PMS stock was sufficient to serve the nation for more […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

