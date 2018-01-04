Fuel scarcity: DAPMAN indicts Nigeria Ports Authority
Following the investigative hearing on the perennial fuel scarcity across the country by Senate Committee on Petroleum downstream, Chairman of Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN), Mr. Dapo Abiodun has blamed the Nigeria Ports Authority for being responsible for difficulties encountered in the importation of fuel into the country. Speaking on Tuesday at […]
Fuel scarcity: DAPMAN indicts Nigeria Ports Authority
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!