Fuel scarcity: FRSC advises against carrying petrol in vehicles

Sango-Ota (Ogun) – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists against carrying petrol in their attempt to beat fuel scarcity during travels.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

Oladele said that the advice was to guard against fire outbreak, lost of lives and property.

According to him, the FRSC discouraging motorists from carrying fuel in their vehicles because of the risk and numerous consequences attached to it.

“By carrying fuel, the motorists have just created condition for combustion to take place.

“There is tendency for a vehicle to generate heat on motion as well as carrying fuel at the same time may result to fire outbreak when collision occurred between two articulated vehicles,” he said.

Oladele noted that all vehicles and lives involved would perish as well as other innocent road users would be affected as a result of fire outbreak immediately collision happened.

The sector commander said that petrol were seized from erring motorists caught carrying fuel and hand over to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Oladele said that the DPR sometimes sell the fuel to other vehicles searching for the scarce commodity.

He, however, implored motorists and other road users to be patient and endure the present fuel scarcity as the situation was being addressed by relevant authorities. (NAN)

