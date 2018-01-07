 Fuel scarcity: Marketers give conditions to sell petrol at N145 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: Marketers give conditions to sell petrol at N145

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Oil marketers have said that the cost of petrol in the pricing template that is currently being reviewed will be determined by foreign exchange. The marketers said they will only import petrol if the rate of forex is suitable enough to encourage the importation of the commodity. The Nigerian Government had on Friday announced that […]

Fuel scarcity: Marketers give conditions to sell petrol at N145

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.