Fuel scarcity: Marketers give conditions to sell petrol at N145
Oil marketers have said that the cost of petrol in the pricing template that is currently being reviewed will be determined by foreign exchange. The marketers said they will only import petrol if the rate of forex is suitable enough to encourage the importation of the commodity. The Nigerian Government had on Friday announced that […]
