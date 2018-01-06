Fuel scarcity: NLC threatens to welcome Nigeria into New Year with strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has vowed to embark on industrial action if the petrol scarcity biting the country persists into the New Year. NLC gave the threat in a statement issued on Friday, December 29. The statement, however, lauded the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, for directing the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources […]

