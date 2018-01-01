Fuel scarcity: Senate blames NNPC, oil marketers
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on petroleum (downstream), Senator Kabiru Marafa has blamed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and oil marketers over short supply of the petroleum products in the country. Marafa revealed this on Monday in Gusau during an oversight assignment on fuel situation in the country. The chairman, who was accompanied […]
