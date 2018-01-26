Fuel scarcity: Senate gives FG one-week ultimatum – Vanguard
Fuel scarcity: Senate gives FG one-week ultimatum
ABUJA—WORRIED by unending queues at petrol stations across the country, Senate, yesterday, gave a seven-day ultimatum to Federal Government and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to nip the crisis in the bud. Dr Maikati Baru,Group Managing …
End fuel scarcity in seven days, Senate tells NNPC
