Fuel scarcity worsens in Maiduguri as gallon of petrol hits N2,500
The situation is not much better in Bauchi, Yobe states.
The post Fuel scarcity worsens in Maiduguri as gallon of petrol hits N2,500 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!