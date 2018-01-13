Fuel Tanker Explodes In Anambra.. Drives Escapes Miraculously (Photos)

Happening now along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, a heavyduty trailer loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) caught fire. What is still amazing is how the driver escaped with the truck head leaving only the fuel tank to go Ablaze ABUCHI ONWUMELU OF FIDES NEWSPAPER who is on a election monitoring reports that there was no casualty and […]

