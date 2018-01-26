Fujitsu in talks to sell mobile division and leave smartphone business behind

After splitting its PC and mobile businesses in two, and selling off the PC arm to Lenovo, Fujitsu is now reportedly in talks to sell off its mobile division to a Japanese investment firm.

The post Fujitsu in talks to sell mobile division and leave smartphone business behind appeared first on Digital Trends.

