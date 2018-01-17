Fulani Herdsmen: Again, 4 killed in fresh attack in Benue communities – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Fulani Herdsmen: Again, 4 killed in fresh attack in Benue communities
Daily Post Nigeria
No fewer than four persons were killed in fresh attack by suspected armed herdsmen in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas on Wednesday in Benue State. The State Governor, Samuel Ortom revealed this at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi when he received a …
Herdsmen kill 4 in fresh Benue attacks
Five feared dead in fresh attacks on Benue communities by suspected herdsmen
Governor Ortom's letter to me has nothing to do with recent Benue killings — VP Osinbajo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!