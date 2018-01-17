 Fulani Herdsmen: Again, 4 killed in fresh attack in Benue communities – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Fulani Herdsmen: Again, 4 killed in fresh attack in Benue communities – Daily Post Nigeria

Fulani Herdsmen: Again, 4 killed in fresh attack in Benue communities
No fewer than four persons were killed in fresh attack by suspected armed herdsmen in Logo and Guma Local Government Areas on Wednesday in Benue State. The State Governor, Samuel Ortom revealed this at the Benue Peoples House Makurdi when he received a
