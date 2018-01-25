 ”Fulani Herdsmen Are Planning To Attack You” – Ben Bruce Reveals The Text Messages He Got From Unknown Number | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”Fulani Herdsmen Are Planning To Attack You” – Ben Bruce Reveals The Text Messages He Got From Unknown Number

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

As tweeted by Senator Ben Bruce.. Received these texts from an unknown number. With what has been happening in Nigeria in the last few years, and with the fact that I don’t move about with security, let me use this medium to alert Nigerians and the international community of a possible threat to my life. […]

The post ”Fulani Herdsmen Are Planning To Attack You” – Ben Bruce Reveals The Text Messages He Got From Unknown Number appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.