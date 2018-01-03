Fulani Herdsmen Attack And Cuts Catholic Catechist’s Hand In Abuja – Graphic Photos

To what extent will these killings and attacks by Fulani Herdsmen get to that the Federal Government of this country will take actions against these nonentities? Are you telling me that this killings has not raising upto the level to threaten the national security of this country?

This is indeed getting out of hand and Buhari and his government have kept mute for God knows the reasons. The story below as shared by Nigerian Catholics’ page on Facebook states how Herdsmen attacked and cut off the hand of a Catholic Catechist

'So so sad right now, got the shock of my life this is the Cathechist St Anthony Catholic Church KABUSA parish a surburb of Abuja, Cathecist Michael Alumo he was among those attack by Fulani herdsmen yesterday on his way coming back from family reunion meeting boundary between Niger state and Abuja, Please help PRAY for his quick recovery'.





God help us all.