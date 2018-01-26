 Fulani Herdsmen Attack Teachers In Ogun State | Nigeria Today
Fulani Herdsmen Attack Teachers In Ogun State

Posted on Jan 26, 2018

Fulani Herdsmen Attack Teachers In Ogun State

Fulani Herdsmen attacked some teachers in Ogun state yesterday at Atola junction via Onigbedu in Ewekoro LGA.

The reason behind attacking the teachers is not yet known.

Although investigation is still going on, the teachers attacked are seriously injured and in hospital for medical attention.

See Photos below: 

