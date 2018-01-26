Fulani Herdsmen Attack Teachers In Ogun State

Fulani Herdsmen attacked some teachers in Ogun state yesterday at Atola junction via Onigbedu in Ewekoro LGA.

The reason behind attacking the teachers is not yet known.

Although investigation is still going on, the teachers attacked are seriously injured and in hospital for medical attention.

See Photos below:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

