Fulani Herdsmen attacks Benue State

According to James Igbudu, who shared the news on social media, a village in Benue state is under the attack of Fulani Herdsmen.

James affirmed that Fulani herdsmen are presently attacking his village in Benue state with no security in action to attend to the situation. He said people are running for their lives. He shared pictures of people running with baggages.

James said he managed to escape and be able to get a network to share the news to the public.

He wrote : Fulani herdsmen attacked my village (Tse Igbudu Taraka to Bakin kota), they butchered people and displaced many.

As of now no security personals to help the situation.

I manage to escape and reach where there is network that is why am posting this’

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

