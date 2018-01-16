Fulani herdsmen: Cardinal Onaiyekan breaks silence on Benue killings

The metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has expressed worries over the recent killing of over 70 persons in Benue State. The former president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), said it wasn’t as if two communities were at war, but that people were sleeping and in the process, were slaughtered […]

Fulani herdsmen: Cardinal Onaiyekan breaks silence on Benue killings

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

