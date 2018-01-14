 Fulani herdsmen: Fayose blows hot, vows not to give Ekiti land for cattle colonies | Nigeria Today
Fulani herdsmen: Fayose blows hot, vows not to give Ekiti land for cattle colonies

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has ruled out the possibility of releasing the State’s lands for the proposed cattle colonies. Fayose declared that his state will not surrender its lands for the proposed cattle colonies as a panacea to Fulani herdsmen and farmers’ crisis. The governor’s stance was contained in a statement issued by […]

