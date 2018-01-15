Fulani Herdsmen: IBB provides solutions to wanton killings.

Ex President, Ibrahim Babangida says ending hate speeches can restore peace in the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Minna in celebration of the Armed forces remembrance day on Sunday, IBB urged Nigerians to cooperate and supportsecurity agencies with relevant information and intelligence to help them in tackling security challenges.

“We should cooperate and support our security with relevant information and intelligence to help in tackling the problems.” IBB said.

He advocates inculcating values that promote good conduct, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The statements reads in part:

“As people, we should inculcate our cultural values that promote good conduct, tolerance and peaceful coexistence

“We should eschew hate speeches, discrimination and other vices that trigger senseless violence and bloodshed.

“We have witnessed so much bloodshed through communal clashes and conflicts that need urgent actions to stop them now.

“As we enter the electioneering period, I urge our political office holders as well as politicians from all political parties to be conscious of their campaign slogans.

“For the members of the armed forces and security agencies, I urge them to remain apolitical, neutral and focus on the ethics of discipline which is the hallmark of their profession.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

