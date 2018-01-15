Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: Buhari’s End Is Near – Femi Fani-Kayode – Reactions

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode and ardent critic of APC led administration has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s “end is near.”

He drew the conclusions while reacting to attacks launched against Buhari by some dignified personalities like Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly, veteran journalist, Dele Momodu and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka over his government’s inability to curb the excesses of Fulani herdsmen across the country.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle, the PDP stalwart stressed that the innocent blood spilled by the Fulani cries for vengeance against Buhari. In his words;

“When Tunde Bakare, Wole Soyinka, Dele Momodu and others that supported and helped u to come to power in 2015 condemn the genocidal practices of your Fulani footsoldiers and mass murderers u know that ur end is near. The innocent blood they spill cries out for vengeance against u!”

See his post below…









