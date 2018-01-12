Fulani Herdsmen Massacre: Nigeria Slams Buhari As #BenueMourns Trends On Twitter
Nigerians mourns as 73 dead Benue State residents, including farmers, wife and children were buried in a mass burial on Thursday 11th January 2018 and President Buhari in his inhumane treatment of Nigerian citizens, couldn’t even attend.
Nigerians however has been voicing out their frustrations on the way Buhari is handling the Fulani Herdsmen massacre in every medium they see fit and this has given rise to a Twitter trending hashtag #BenueMourns.
Below is what Nigerians are saying about the mayhem..
