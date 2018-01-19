Fulani herdsmen: Osun kicks against cattle colonies

The Osun State Government has rejected the cattle colony being proposed by the Federal Government. The federal government had earlier proposed the establishment of cattle colonies to address the continuous killing of farmers by Fulani herdsmen across the country. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osun State, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, while reacting to the […]

Fulani herdsmen: Osun kicks against cattle colonies

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

