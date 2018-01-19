Fulani herdsmen: Osun kicks against cattle colonies
The Osun State Government has rejected the cattle colony being proposed by the Federal Government. The federal government had earlier proposed the establishment of cattle colonies to address the continuous killing of farmers by Fulani herdsmen across the country. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Osun State, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, while reacting to the […]
Fulani herdsmen: Osun kicks against cattle colonies
