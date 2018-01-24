 Fulani herdsmen: Stop this nonsense now – Archbishop Akubueze tells Buhari | Nigeria Today
Fulani herdsmen: Stop this nonsense now – Archbishop Akubueze tells Buhari

Posted on Jan 24, 2018

The Catholic Archbishop of Benin Metropolitan Sea, Edo State, Archbishop Obinna Akubueze, has called on the Federal Government to act like a government and stop treating the issue of Fulani herdsmen with levity. The spiritual father described as alarming and unacceptable, the spate of kidnapping, killings as a result of the activities of Fulani herdsmen. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

