Fulani herdsmen: Stop this nonsense now – Archbishop Akubueze tells Buhari

The Catholic Archbishop of Benin Metropolitan Sea, Edo State, Archbishop Obinna Akubueze, has called on the Federal Government to act like a government and stop treating the issue of Fulani herdsmen with levity. The spiritual father described as alarming and unacceptable, the spate of kidnapping, killings as a result of the activities of Fulani herdsmen. […]

Fulani herdsmen: Stop this nonsense now – Archbishop Akubueze tells Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

