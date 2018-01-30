Fulani herdsmen strike again in Benue, sack village, injured many

Fulani herdsmen yesterday attacked the ancestral home of the immediate past paramount ruler of Tiv tribe, late Ochivirigh Akawe Torkula, in Tse-Torkula, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to a report by Vanguard, the herdsmen invaded Tse-Torkula in the early hours of yesterday, set some houses in the community ablaze and cart away with foodstuffs and farm produce.

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom confirmed the attack while hosting members of Universal Peace Federation of Nigeria. According to the governor, the home of the late Tor Tiv, has been attacked and many people were injured and taken to the hospital. He also disclosed that an investor, who came for mining in Torkula was among those affected.

At the time of writing this report, the number of death was not certain but the whole village of Tse-Torkula was completely deserted.

