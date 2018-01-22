‘Fulani herdsmen to register with N5k in Ekiti host communities’ -Fayose Reveals

Following the recent killing of a Tiv woman in Orin Ekiti by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who slammed the Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe, said that henceforth, Abashe who had failed in providing leadership by not stopping his kinsmen from destroying farm, will be held responsible for any further […]

The post ‘Fulani herdsmen to register with N5k in Ekiti host communities’ -Fayose Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

