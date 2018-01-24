Fulani Herdsmen: Why we adopted ranching not colonies – Bayelsa Govt
The Bayelsa State Government has disclosed its reason for establishing a grazing site in the state capital, instead of providing land for cattle colonies as proposed by the federal government The state’s commissioner for agriculture, Mr Dode Wigg, on Wednesday disclosed this at an interactive session with stakeholders as part of activities to mark the […]
