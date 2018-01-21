Fulani Jihad: Fulani Herdsmen Kill People In Adamawa Village, Burn Houses – Graphic Photos

Do we have to declare state of emergency to curtail this animals called Fulani Herdsmen? Do we need another government to curtail this people? Do we still have a government in this country? This is getting crazier everyday and to top it all off, herdsmen colony. What is really happening.

The same people that are killing and destroying properties are same people that are considered in this animal colony or whatever name the choose to hide it. I think the government of Nigeria has got to WAKE UP in order to contain this series of unwarranted attacks and killings.

According to a political analyst, Pwavidon Ezekiel, scores were killed again today following attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Bachama people in Kikon village, Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa. The villagers were gruesomely murdered in the attack which is said to have occurred around 1:15 am to 2:am today with no security agents in sight.

Houses and properties were also set ablaze by the attackers. They also reportedly carted away cattle belonging to the farmers. This attack is the latest, following raids by herdsmen on Mbang and Baga villages of Numan Local Government Area in the last two weeks.

