Full List Of 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners

Over in Los Angeles they’ve just wrapped up the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, or SAG Awards, and you probably want to know who won what.

Or you don’t, in which case I will ask why are you here?

Hosted by Kristin Bell, the show used only female presenters in a show of solidarity with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, and both were discussed at length during the evening’s proceedings.

OK, winner time. This list below via Vanity Fair:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Veep Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

That right there is your complete list of winners.

On with the day.

[source:vanityfair]

