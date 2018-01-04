Full list of winners at 2017 CAF Awards
Below is a list of all the winners at the 2017 Aiteo CAF Awards
Men’s Player of the Year Award– Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
Women’s Player of the Year Award– Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)
Men’s National Team of the Year Award– Egypt
Women’s National Team of the Year Award– South Africa
Legend Award– Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)
Leader of the Year Award– Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania)
Club of the Year Award– Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
Coach of the Year Award– Hector Cuper (Egypt)
Youth Player of the Year Award– Patson Daka (Zambia)
Platinum Award– Ghana’s Head of state Nana Akufo-Addo & Liberia Head of state George Weah
The post Full list of winners at 2017 CAF Awards appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!