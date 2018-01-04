 Full list of winners at 2017 CAF Awards | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Full list of winners at 2017 CAF Awards

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Below is a list of all the winners at the 2017 Aiteo CAF Awards

Men’s Player of the Year Award– Mohamed Salah (Egypt)
Women’s Player of the Year Award– Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)
Men’s National Team of the Year Award– Egypt
Women’s National Team of the Year Award– South Africa
Legend Award– Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana)
Leader of the Year Award– Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania)
Club of the Year Award– Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)
Coach of the Year Award– Hector Cuper (Egypt)
Youth Player of the Year Award– Patson Daka (Zambia)
Platinum Award– Ghana’s Head of state Nana Akufo-Addo & Liberia Head of state George Weah

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Full list of winners at 2017 CAF Awards appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.