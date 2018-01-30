Funeral Service Of Late Deji Tinubu

Deji Tinubu, former chairman of Lagos State sports commission and just recently, the Special Adviser to Lagos State governor on Commerce and Industry was laid to rest today at City of David church V.I Lagos.

Service of songs was done at the same church yesterday, 29th January 2018.

Wife of the Vice President, Governor of Lagos state, Governor of Ogun state, Ex-governor of Anambra state Mr. Peter Obi and hosts of other dignitaries were in attendance to pay last respect to him. Interment followed at Ikoyi vaults and a reception soon at Havillah events center Victoria Island, Lagos.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

