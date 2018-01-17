 Funke Akindele calls for teacher’s sack, end to flogging of students in schools | Nigeria Today
Funke Akindele calls for teacher’s sack, end to flogging of students in schools

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has demanded an end to flogging of students in Nigerian schools. The actress in reaction to a video of girls been flogged mercilessly by a teacher described the practice as, “wicked” and “evil.” She made the call in a video uploaded on her Instagram account on Tuesday evening. In the video, […]

